01/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow
0 : 2
Atletico Madrid
Finished
Thomas
30'
0 - 1
Joao Felix
48'
0 - 2
Thomas
58'
62'
Vladislav Ignatiev
Felipe
82'
85'
Joao Mario
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
7
4
Counter Attacks
1
19
Cross Attacks
21
12
Fouls
15
19
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
2
10
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
4
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
8
3
Shots on Goal
8
3
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
25
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
