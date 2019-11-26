Livescore Match Center
26/11/19
20:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow
0 : 2
Bayer Leverkusen
2nd Half
- 64:48
0 - 1
Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Own Goal)
11'
43'
Benedikt Hoewedes
0 - 2
Sven Bender
54'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
2
4
Cross Attacks
13
13
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
2
8
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
2
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
