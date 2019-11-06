Livescore Match Center
06/11/19
20:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow
1 : 1
Juventus
1st Half
- 17:39
0 - 1
Aaron Ramsey
4'
12'
Aleksey Miranchuk
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
5
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
