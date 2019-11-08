Livescore Match Center
08/11/19
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
0 : 0
Botev Vratsa
1st Half
- 21:51
Deyan Ivanov
21'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
2
Cross Attacks
4
1
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
