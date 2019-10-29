Livescore Match Center
29/10/19
17:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
1 : 0
Cherno More Varna
1st Half
- 19:40
14'
Dimitar Iliev
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
7
4
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019