05/06/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
0 : 0
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
2nd Half
- 57:58
Bojidar Katsarov
43'
Yani Pehlivanov
49'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
7
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
1
20
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
