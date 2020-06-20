Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Championship Playoff
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
0 : 1
Slavia Sofia
Finished
Filip Krastev
28'
Milen Gamakov
32'
Ventsislav Bengyuzov
54'
68'
Birsent Karagaren
0 - 1
Radoslav Kirilov
77'
Antonis Stergiakis
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
24
Cross Attacks
11
12
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
20
1
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
14
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
4
24
Throwins
25
3
Medical Treatment
7
1
Yellow Cards
4
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
