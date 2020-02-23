Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
14:15
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
1 : 0
Tsarsko Selo
2nd Half
- 50:08
8'
Lucas Salinas
Ivaylo Markov
26'
36'
Rumen Gyonov (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Dylan Bahamboula
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
16
14
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
advertisement