26/09/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Ludogorets
2 : 0
Beroe
Half Time
18'
Claudiu Keseru
1 - 0
23'
Cicinho
2 - 0
Hristiyan Vasilev
30'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
16
4
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
