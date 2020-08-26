Livescore Match Center
26/08/20
20:30
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Qualification
Ludogorets
0 : 0
FC Midtjylland
Half Time
Bozhidar Kraev
7'
Frank Onyeka
42'
45'
Anicet Abel
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
27
5
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
