Livescore Match Center
08/07/20
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Championship Playoff
Ludogorets
1 : 0
Levski Sofia
2nd Half
- 53:40
Iliya Yurukov
18'
26'
Cosmin Moti (pen)
1 - 0
28'
Svetoslav Dyakov
45'
Taleb Tawatha
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
7
11
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
1
