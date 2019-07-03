03/07/19
20:30
Bulgaria:
Super Cup
Ludogorets
1 : 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
Half Time
3'
Mavis Tchibota
1 - 0
7'
Jacek Goralski
Stephen Eze
12'
Parvizdzhon Umarbaev
44'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
12
9
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
3
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
