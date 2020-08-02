Livescore Match Center
02/08/20
20:30
Bulgaria:
Super Cup
Ludogorets
0 : 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
2nd Half
- 48:32
Milos Petrovic
25'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
14
8
Fouls
3
6
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
3
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
