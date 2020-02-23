Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Lyngby
1 : 0
Esbjerg
1st Half
- 22:13
15'
Frederik Gytkjaer
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
3
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
