Livescore Match Center
20/07/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Playoff
*
Lyngby
1 : 1
Hobro
2nd Half
- 56:44
First Leg. 2-1 agg. 3-2
0 - 1
Lasse Nielsen (Own Goal)
8'
Edgar Babayan
11'
22'
Mathias Hebo Rasmussen
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
5
1
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
24
4
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement