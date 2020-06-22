Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Group 2
Lyngby
1 : 2
Odense
2nd Half
- 64:44
12'
Rezan Corlu
1 - 0
1 - 1
Troels Kloeve
41'
Ryan Laursen
42'
Anders Klynge
47'
1 - 2
Sander Svendsen
58'
Joergen Skjelvik
63'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
17
4
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
2
9
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
1
18
Throwins
21
4
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
