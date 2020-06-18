Livescore Match Center
18/06/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Group 2
Lyngby
0 : 0
Silkeborg
Half Time
Mads Kaalund
29'
34'
Gustav Marcussen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
3
12
Cross Attacks
12
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
