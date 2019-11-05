Livescore Match Center
05/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
Lyon
2 : 0
Benfica
Half Time
4'
Joachim Andersen
1 - 0
33'
Memphis Depay
2 - 0
Gabriel
43'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
11
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
3
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
