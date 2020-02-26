Livescore Match Center
26/02/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Lyon
1 : 0
Juventus
Finished
28'
Marcelo
31'
Lucas Tousart
1 - 0
61'
Maxwel Cornet
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
6
5
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
34
17
Fouls
8
11
Free Kicks
18
1
Goals
0
14
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
3
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
10
3
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
11
Throwins
19
7
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
0
