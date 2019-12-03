Livescore Match Center
03/12/19
23:05
France:
Ligue 1
Lyon
0 : 1
Lille
Finished
Mehmet Zeki Celik
59'
0 - 1
Jonathan Ikone
68'
Renato Sanches
78'
79'
Rafael
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
4
25
Cross Attacks
14
13
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
12
1
Offsides
3
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
2
27
Throwins
22
3
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
2
