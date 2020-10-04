Livescore Match Center
04/10/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lyon
1 : 1
Marseille
Finished
Duje Caleta-car
4'
0 - 1
Dimitri Payet
16'
Dimitri Payet
19'
28'
Houssem Aouar (pen)
1 - 1
86'
Bruno Guimaraes
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
6
Blocked Shots
0
19
Corner Kicks
5
5
Counter Attacks
7
55
Cross Attacks
13
14
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
16
1
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
14
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
1
5
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
12
3
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
1
