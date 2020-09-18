Livescore Match Center
18/09/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lyon
0 : 0
Nimes
Finished
34'
Maxwel Cornet
Andres Cubas
48'
52'
Leo Dubois
Lamine Fomba
68'
90'
Jean Lucas
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
2
9
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
2
35
Cross Attacks
8
18
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
20
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
11
2
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
18
3
Medical Treatment
14
3
Yellow Cards
2
