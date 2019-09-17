Livescore Match Center
17/09/19
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
Lyon
0 : 0
Zenit Saint Petersburg
1st Half
- 35:10
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
10
1
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
