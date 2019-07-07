07/07/19
19:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - 1/8 Finals
Madagascar
1 : 1
Congo DR
1st Half
- 39:05
9'
Ibrahim Amada
1 - 0
1 - 1
Cedric Bakambu
21'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
14
15
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
