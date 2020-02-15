Livescore Match Center
15/02/20
14:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Mallorca
1 : 0
Alaves
2nd Half
- 68:30
32'
Salva Sevilla (Missed Penalty)
Lisandro Magallan
40'
63'
Juan Hernandez
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
15
9
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
5
6
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
2
22
Throwins
15
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
