13/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Mallorca
0 : 2
Barcelona
2nd Half
- 55:20
0 - 1
Arturo Vidal
2'
0 - 2
Martin Braithwaite
37'
Arturo Vidal
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
4
Blocked Shots
3
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
