06/10/19
13:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Mallorca
2 : 0
Espanyol
Finished
Victor Sanchez
19'
37'
Ante Budimir
1 - 0
Lluis Lopez
61'
Naldo
62'
64'
Salva Sevilla
73'
Salva Sevilla
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
17
10
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
0
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
6
3
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
19
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
