|01/08/18
|20:15
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - Second Qualifying Round
|Malmo FF
|1 : 1
|CFR 1907 Cluj
|2nd Half - 84:12
|First leg (1-0).
Venue: Malmo New Stadium, Malmo.
Referee: Andrew Dallas (SCO).
Assistant referees: Graeme Stewart (SCO) & Douglas Ross (SCO).
Fourth official: Donald Robertson (SCO).
MATCH SUMMARY: Swedish champions reached GROUP stage in 2014/15 & 2015/16. Cluj aiming to reach #UCL GROUP stage for 4th time. Tie winners meet Ludogorets/Vidi in 3rd qualifying round. Eliminated side faces Sutjeska/Alashkert in #UEL 3rd qualifying round.