03/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Group B
Malmo FF
0 : 1
FC Copenhagen
Half Time
Michael Santos
28'
Zeca
31'
0 - 1
Lasse Nielsen (Own Goal)
45'+5
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
4
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
7
7
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
