|05/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Malta
|1 : 0
|Lithuania
|1st Half - 25:30
|Venue: National Stadium, Ta Qali. Referee : Zaven Hovhannisyan (ARM).
Assistant referees : Mesrop Ghazaryan (ARM) & Vanik Simonyan (ARM).
Fourth official : Suren Baliyan (ARM).
MATCH SUMMARY : Lithuania sole GROUP F victory came in reverse fixture 12 months ago. Malta seeking their 1st points of the campaign. Malta coach Ghedin penultimate game in charge. Visitors have lost their last 5 qualifiers