18/11/19
22:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Malta
1 : 1
Norway
2nd Half
- 52:43
0 - 1
Joshua King
7'
40'
Paul Fenech
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
23
6
Fouls
9
13
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
4
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
