12/10/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Malta
0 : 1
Sweden
2nd Half
- 54:07
0 - 1
Marcus Danielsson
11'
39'
Kurt Shaw
47'
Zach Muscat
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
2
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
0
