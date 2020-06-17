Livescore Match Center
17/06/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Manchester City
3 : 0
Arsenal
2nd Half
- 90:00+
45'+2
Raheem Sterling
1 - 0
David Luiz
50'
51'
Kevin De Bruyne (pen)
2 - 0
Kieran Tierney
76'
79'
Rodri
90'+1
Phil Foden
3 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
6
9
Fouls
7
12
Free Kicks
10
3
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
5
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
9
5
Shots off Goal
2
12
Shots on Goal
0
5
Substitutions
5
17
Throwins
9
2
Medical Treatment
7
1
Yellow Cards
1
