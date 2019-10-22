Livescore Match Center
22/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group C
Manchester City
2 : 1
Atalanta
1st Half
- 44:51
4'
Benjamin Mendy
Andrea Masiello
10'
0 - 1
Ruslan Malinovsky (pen)
28'
34'
Sergio Aguero
1 - 1
38'
Sergio Aguero (pen)
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
5
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
