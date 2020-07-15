Livescore Match Center
15/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Manchester City
2 : 0
Bournemouth
Half Time
6'
David Silva
1 - 0
Lloyd Kelly
17'
39'
Gabriel Jesus
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
10
6
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
