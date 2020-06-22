Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Manchester City
3 : 0
Burnley
Half Time
22'
Phil Foden
1 - 0
43'
Riyad Mahrez
2 - 0
45'+3
Riyad Mahrez (pen)
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
4
3
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
9
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement