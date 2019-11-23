Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
20:30
England:
Premier League
Manchester City
2 : 1
Chelsea
Half Time
0 - 1
N'golo Kante
21'
29'
Kevin De Bruyne
1 - 1
37'
Riyad Mahrez
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
3
Counter Attacks
4
12
Cross Attacks
6
2
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
3
2
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
7
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
