Livescore Match Center
01/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group C
Manchester City
2 : 0
Dinamo Zagreb
Finished
19'
Joao Cancelo
66'
Raheem Sterling
1 - 0
Dino Peric
69'
90'
Fernandinho
90'+5
Phil Foden
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
1
3
Counter Attacks
2
40
Cross Attacks
6
9
Fouls
12
14
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
15
4
Offsides
2
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
12
Shots off Goal
1
6
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
15
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
