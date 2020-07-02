Livescore Match Center
02/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Manchester City
3 : 0
Liverpool
2nd Half
- 57:13
Joseph Gomez
24'
25'
Kevin De Bruyne (pen)
1 - 0
35'
Raheem Sterling
2 - 0
41'
Benjamin Mendy
45'
Phil Foden
3 - 0
56'
Kyle Walker
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
4
Counter Attacks
5
6
Cross Attacks
17
5
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
8
3
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
