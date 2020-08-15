Livescore Match Center
15/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Manchester City
0 : 1
Lyon
2nd Half
- 63:57
Leo Dubois
12'
0 - 1
Maxwel Cornet
24'
29'
Fernandinho
58'
Rodri
Marcelo
64'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
2
17
Cross Attacks
6
11
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
5
1
Shots off Goal
0
5
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement