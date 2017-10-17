|17/10/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Manchester City
|2 : 0
|Napoli
|1st Half - 16:49
|Venue: Etihad Stadium.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 55,097.
Referee : Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP).
Assistant referees : Pau Cebrian Devis (ESP) & Roberto del Palomar (ESP).
Fourth official : Teodoro Sobrino (ESP).
MATCH SUMMARY : City going for their 3rd successive victory in GROUP F. Napoli, on 3 points, lost at Shakhtar on matchday 1. Napoli drew 1-1 away to City in 2011/12 GROUP stage.