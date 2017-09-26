|26/09/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Manchester City
|1 : 0
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2nd Half - 61:01
|Venue: Etihad Stadium. Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 55,097. MATCH SUMMARY : Early GROUP F leaders meet seeking 2nd wins. Man City beat Feyenoord 4-0 in their opener. Shakhtar pulled off surprise home win against Napoli. Man City are 9 home games unbeaten in Europe. Fernandinho won 6 titles at Shakhtar before joining City. Re