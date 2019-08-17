17/08/19
19:30
England:
Premier League
Manchester City
2 : 2
Tottenham
Finished
20'
Raheem Sterling
1 - 0
1 - 1
Erik Lamela
23'
26'
Raheem Sterling
35'
Sergio Aguero
2 - 1
2 - 2
Lucas Moura
56'
90'+2
Gabriel Jesus
3 - 2
Match Statistics
2
Assists
2
11
Blocked Shots
0
13
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
3
41
Cross Attacks
9
13
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
16
2
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
11
3
Offsides
1
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
6
8
Shots off Goal
1
9
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
16
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
