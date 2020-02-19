Livescore Match Center
19/02/20
21:30
England:
Premier League
Manchester City
0 : 0
West Ham
1st Half
- 10:34
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
86%
Ball Possession
14%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
