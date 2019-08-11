11/08/19
18:30
England:
Premier League
Manchester United
1 : 0
Chelsea
2nd Half
- 51:06
18'
Marcus Rashford (pen)
1 - 0
Kurt Zouma
36'
48'
Jesse Lingard
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
