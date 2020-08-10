Livescore Match Center
10/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Manchester United
0 : 0
FC Copenhagen
Half Time
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
5
3
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement