Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
*
Manchester United
0 : 0
Lask Linz
1st Half
- 37:39
First Leg. 5-0 agg. 5-0
Peter Michorl
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
5
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
