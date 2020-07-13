Livescore Match Center
13/07/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Manchester United
2 : 1
Southampton
2nd Half
- 48:58
0 - 1
Stuart Armstrong
12'
20'
Marcus Rashford
1 - 1
23'
Anthony Martial
2 - 1
James Ward-prowse
44'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement