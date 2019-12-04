Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
22:30
England:
Premier League
Manchester United
2 : 1
Tottenham
Finished
6'
Marcus Rashford
1 - 0
Harry Winks
13'
1 - 1
Dele Alli
39'
49'
Marcus Rashford (pen)
2 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
3
4
Counter Attacks
3
11
Cross Attacks
27
9
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
2
7
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
26
5
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019