22/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Manchester United
1 : 1
West Ham
Finished
44'
Timothy Fosu-mensah
0 - 1
Michail Antonio (pen)
45'+2
51'
Mason Greenwood
1 - 1
70'
Marcus Rashford
81'
Bruno Fernandes
Arthur Masuaku
82'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
4
16
Cross Attacks
20
10
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
1
